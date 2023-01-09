San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department seizes fentanyl, firearms

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Gangs and Narcotics division served 27 search warrants at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto and Colton.

The warrants were served in a one week period starting on New Year’s Eve. While serving the warrants, investigators seized nine firearms and recovered nine pounds of fentanyl in the form of fentanyl laced M30 pills and fentanyl powder in brick form.

These investigations were conducted as part of Operation Consequences, a targeted crime suppression operation in the High Desert and sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino. Funding for Operation Consequences was authorized by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.

25 felony arrests were made.

