Redlands man shot by police during domestic violence call

Redlands Police responded to a domestic violence call at the 800 block of Joni Lane around 3:30 on Sunday morning. Officers found a man waiting outside the residence with a knife.

According to the city of Redlands, police attempted to negotiate with the suspect to drop the weapon. The suspect was shot when he made an overt act at the officers with the weapon.

Redlands Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. It is RPD police for San Bernardino County Sheriff’s detectives to investigate police-involved shootings. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

