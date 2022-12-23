Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel

The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted.

The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may decide to extend it. The storage moratorium prohibits the creation or expansion of truck and container parking facilities in the city.

Rialto is in the process of updating truck route signage and coordinating with businesses that are impacted.