Helen Tran to be sworn in as San Bernardino mayor

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published December 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM PST
ca-times.brightspotcdn.jpg
San Bernardino's first Asian American mayor, Helen Tran.

Re-elected city council members Theodore Sanchez, Sandra Ibarra and Fred Shorett will also be sworn in and the Nov. 8th election results will be certified.

The city of San Bernardino is holding a special city council meeting tonight to swear in the city’s new mayor Helen Tran. Tran made history this election cycle as the first Asian American to be elected as San Bernardino mayor. She will be only the third woman to serve in the role.

The ceremony will be held tonight at 6 at Feldheym Library at 555 W 6th Street in San Bernardino. The event will also be streamed at https://reflect-sanbernardino.cablecast.tv/CablecastPublicSite/watch/1?channel=6

