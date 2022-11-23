San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation conduct rescue at Telegraph Peak

The Sheriff’s Aviation conducted the hoist rescue Sunday after the Fontana Sheriff Station received a call about an injured hiker.

Two men were hiking near Telegraph Peak on Mount Baldy when one of the men slid on ice 50 yards off the trail. He sustained injuries when he hit a rock and a tree. He was unable to move or climb back up the mountainside.

A Sheriff’s helicopter located the subjects on a steep, icy hillside. A hoist rescue was necessary due to the positions of the hikers and the weather.

A medic was hoisted down and had to use an ice ax to reach the hikers. The hikers were placed in the rescue harness and flown to the San Antonio Dam.

Both hikers were appropriately dressed for the weather and used a portable GPS to get help. Both men were wearing microspikes. Although, it is recommended to wear crampons when hiking in icy conditions.

One of the hikers was hospitalized due to his injuries.