Metrolink helps travelers avoid Thanksgiving gridlock with discounted fares

Thanksgiving marks the busiest travel week in the U.S. and Californians are ready to embark on a week of traffic gridlock.

In anticipation of Thanksgiving gridlock, Metrolink is offering 10 dollar holiday passes on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to help travelers avoid driving.

The ten dollar pass allows unlimited use of Metrolink trains the day the pass is purchased. The trains will operate according to the Saturday schedule on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The Ventura County, Antelope Valley, San Bernardino, Orange County, Perris Valley and Inland Empire-Orange County lines will all have service. The new Arrowline service in Redlands and San Bernardino is included in the holiday fare.

Metrolink trains will not operate on the Riverside line from Thanksgiving through the weekend.

The Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended from this Wednesday to next Monday.