Department of Energy Deputy Secretary comes to San Bernardino

The US Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk was in San Bernardino on Thursday for the White House Latino Economic Summit. He was there to share some of the Biden administration’s progress on climate and its investments in communities of color.

These climate investments also have some implications for the region’s logistics industry.

“Right now, the biggest source of climate emissions in the US is transportation. That is our biggest sector for emissions,” said Turk.

He admitted that the move toward clean energy will result in some changes in the transportation and logistics industries, but he’s confident there will still be jobs.

“And there are going to be different kinds of jobs and volumes– different volumes of jobs in different professions,” said Turk.

As fleets shift to electric vehicles and need electric charging stations, communities will need places to charge vehicles and technicians who can fix them.

“How do you ensure that every charging opportunity is not just in wealthier areas, but in all areas so that everyone can benefit from that. So that money is going to the states, it’s going to go to communities,” said Turk.

He said he hopes the money will be leveraged in a way that everyone benefits.

