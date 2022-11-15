San Bernardino traffic stop leads to seizure of 100 pounds of fentanyl

© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM PST
FentanylPills.jpg
Photo courtesy of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department
/
104 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized from a San Bernardino residence.

Last Thursday, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Gang and Narcotics Department conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino. Investigators discovered evidence during the traffic stop that led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in San Bernardino. The traffic stop and warrant led to the seizure of 104 pounds of fentanyl pills, 5 ounces of methamphetamines and one firearm. The investigation is ongoing. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said they could not comment on the investigation at this time. 

