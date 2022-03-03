© 2022 91.9 KVCR

News

Fact-checkers busy debunking misinformation amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

KVCR
Rick Dulock
Published March 3, 2022 at 9:15 AM PST
51911543855_c02d573980_o.jpg
Alisdare Hickson
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Pro-Ukraine protester seen in London's Trafalgar Square.

Fact-checkers have been busy de-bunking false information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine posted on social media.

"What we've been spotting a lot of old video that's dramatic, and people share it," said Politi-Fact senior correspondent Jon Greenberg.

He says most of the misinformation casts Russia as the savior of the Ukrainian people and Ukraine as the aggressor. "Thirty years ago, two Russian jets collided at an air show over England. People share the pictures saying, 'oh, this is the Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian jets,' and obviously, the picture has nothing to do with the current fighting in Ukraine," said Greenberg.

Facebook's parent company - Meta - says it's removing a network of 40 fake accounts, pages, and groups publishing pro-Russian talking points. The network used fictitious persons posing as journalists and experts.

News Russia
CapRadio
CapRadio is the NPR-member station located in Sacramento, Ca, and is a service of Sacramento State University. It serves Northern California and Western Nevada cities, including Sacramento, Reno, Stockton, Chico, Redding, and Eureka.
Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
