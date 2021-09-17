© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 09/17/21

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 17, 2021 at 3:22 PM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

News cases of COVID-19 in Riverside and San Bernardino have mainly continued to decline.

On Wednesday, Riverside County reported another 543 new cases. Confirmed Covid Hospitalizations continue declining, with 519 confirmed current cases, over 200 down from the last peak of 741 on Aug. 31. There are currently 130 in the ICU. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, there were 17 new reported Covid-19 deaths.

In San Bernardino County, on Wednesday, there were 588 new reported cases. There are currently 483 Covid Hospitalizations, down by 105 compared to last Friday. 143 ICU beds are filled in the county. Over the last 14 days, of the 15 fatal cases in the county with known vaccination status, 13 were not fully vaccinated, and 2 were.

