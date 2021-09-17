Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 09/17/21

On Wednesday, Riverside County reported another 543 new cases. Confirmed Covid Hospitalizations continue declining, with 519 confirmed current cases, over 200 down from the last peak of 741 on Aug. 31. There are currently 130 in the ICU. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, there were 17 new reported Covid-19 deaths.

In San Bernardino County, on Wednesday, there were 588 new reported cases. There are currently 483 Covid Hospitalizations, down by 105 compared to last Friday. 143 ICU beds are filled in the county. Over the last 14 days, of the 15 fatal cases in the county with known vaccination status, 13 were not fully vaccinated, and 2 were.