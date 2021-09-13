Highland American Legion Post Hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Veterans Art Showcase

Over 100 members and individuals from the community gathered at the Highland American Legion Post to honor those who lost their lives on that devastating day.

Jim Bardaro is the Commander of the Highland Post 421 and said during their 9/11 ceremony, "Your presence here sends a message to all of us that will remember September 11th, 2001. Just as we remember, Pearl Harbor, the only other attack on American soil. Yes, we will remember."

Highland American Legion Post 421 U.S. Army Veteran Saul Lopez is pictured with many of his artworks at the Highland American Legion Post 421 Veteran Art Showcase.

The American Legion is a non-profit organization that strives to enhance American veterans' well-being, their families, the military, and the communities they serve.

Captain Terry Welsh is a retired Redlands Firefighter and also spoke at the ceremony and said, "It is up to our generation to remember because we were there when it happened. We were a part of it in some way, and so we much never forget."

Prior to the ceremony, the Post hosted a dinner for attendees and featured a Veterans Community Art Showcase. E-4 Specialist Saul Anthony Lopez is a Retired Army Combat Veteran who served in the 101st Airborne Division. He specializes in abstract acrylic pour art and had his art featured.

Lopez told me, "I do this in hopes that it'll help other veterans find something that they're passionate about. Artwork has helped me, therapy and working. So, I do this not only to help myself but to help others."

Other attendees of the event included three other veteran artists, as well as Highland Mayor Penny Lilburn. To view more of Saul Lopez's artwork, you can check out his Instagram @lopezsaul327.

