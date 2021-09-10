© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 09/10/21

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 10, 2021 at 5:00 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
News cases of COVID-19 in Riverside and San Bernardino have continued to decline.

On Thursday, Riverside County reported another 647 new cases. Down by nearly 40%, compared to counties last case peak on August 16th when they had 1,115 new reported cases. Confirmed Covid-19 hospitalizations are also down, with 626 confirmed and 133 in the ICU.

In San Bernardino County, on Thursday, there were 317 new reported cases. There are currently 576 Covid-19 hospitalizations and 155 ICU beds filled in the county. While ICU occupation is slightly down, it’s just 13 individuals less than September 7th, which was the highest ICU occupation rate the county had seen since February.

