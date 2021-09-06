Redlands Senior Center Hosts First Bingo Gathering Since Covid-19

Over 40 seniors gathered in the auditorium room at the Jocelyn Senior Center. Mel Shea is the President of the Senior Advisory Board at the center and told me that, “Seniors have just been chopping at the bit to get back.”

Jonathan Linden Rosa Ramirez of Redlands looks at her bingo cards to see if any of her numbers have been called.

After being closed for over a year and a half, it seemed attendees were just happy to be around friends, with maybe a slight sense of competition. Mel added that for Seniors, "It’s more of a gathering of their friends, but they do take it serious. I told them if they really want big money, they need to go to San Manuel or the other bingo parlors.”

Jackpots for each round were around $12. Because of the special reopening, for only $2, seniors received free Bingo cards, a free dauber, and an Olive Garden Lunch.

Helen attended the event and told me what got her into bingo, saying, “I started coming with my mother when she was ill, and she loved coming, and I met the people here, and I liked the comradery, and I enjoy coming. Even after Covid, it’s nice to get out and see people again."

The Jocelyn Center will now be hosting Bingo every Friday at 1 P.M., with attendees just needing to be over 18 years old. The Center also offers many services such as classes for writing, yoga, quilting, line-dancing, and much more.