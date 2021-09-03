Inland Empire Covid-19 Update: 09/03/21

On Thursday, September 3rd, Riverside County reported 832 new cases yesterday. For August, the county saw 27,507 total new cases, which was more than the months of March through July combined.

There are currently 675 confirmed COVID hospitalization and 148 in the ICU. Of the samples observed, the Delta variant now represents 66% of COVID cases in the county.

In San Bernardino County, from Monday to Wednesday, there were 5,553 new reported cases. There are currently 604 Hospitalizations and 162 ICU beds filled in the county. That’s the highest ICU bed occupation number the county has seen since February 13th.