News

Inland Empire Covid-19 Update: 09/03/21

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 3, 2021 at 9:20 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
News cases of Covid-19 in Riverside and San Bernardino continue to rise.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Riverside County reported 832 new cases yesterday. For August, the county saw 27,507 total new cases, which was more than the months of March through July combined.

There are currently 675 confirmed COVID hospitalization and 148 in the ICU. Of the samples observed, the Delta variant now represents 66% of COVID cases in the county.

In San Bernardino County, from Monday to Wednesday, there were 5,553 new reported cases. There are currently 604 Hospitalizations and 162 ICU beds filled in the county. That’s the highest ICU bed occupation number the county has seen since February 13th.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
