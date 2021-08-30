Murrieta Hosting Remembrance Ceremony for Service Members Killed in Kabul

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 6 P.M. at Murrieta’s Town Square Park Amphitheater.

Eleven of the servicemembers killed in the attack were stationed at Camp Pendleton, which is just 45 minutes south of the city. Dominique Somario is the Public Information Officer for the City Murrieta and told me many active service members from the community work at Camp Pendleton, and that the attack hit close to home.

She added, “Really what we’re doing is letting the community come together to mourn and to honor the 13 service members' service and dedication to our country and give people the opportunity to express their thanks for their service and be together as a community.”

The ceremony will include an honor guard, invocation from a Marine Veterans, bell-ringing tribute, and remarks by local elected officials.