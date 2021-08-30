© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

Murrieta Hosting Remembrance Ceremony for Service Members Killed in Kabul

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 30, 2021 at 5:38 PM PDT
us-soldiers-v3_custom-11f24bfda63206259082dc55edc4497bda4a2f65-s1200-c85.webp
NPR
/
Photos of all the service members killed in the attack. Listed left to right, top to bottom. Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, and Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz.

The City of Murrieta will be hosting a Remembrance Ceremony for the 13 servicemembers killed in Afghanistan.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 6 P.M. at Murrieta’s Town Square Park Amphitheater.

Eleven of the servicemembers killed in the attack were stationed at Camp Pendleton, which is just 45 minutes south of the city. Dominique Somario is the Public Information Officer for the City Murrieta and told me many active service members from the community work at Camp Pendleton, and that the attack hit close to home.

She added, “Really what we’re doing is letting the community come together to mourn and to honor the 13 service members' service and dedication to our country and give people the opportunity to express their thanks for their service and be together as a community.”

The ceremony will include an honor guard, invocation from a Marine Veterans, bell-ringing tribute, and remarks by local elected officials.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
