News

Recalled Former San Bernardino City Attorney James F. Penman Running for Mayor

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 13, 2021 at 3:16 PM PDT
James F. Penman, San Bernardino’s former City Attorney, announced he’s running for Mayor in 2022.

Penman told the San Bernardino Sun on Friday that he’ll be pulling his candidate papers next week. In his interview with the Sun, he said that San Bernardino’s current state was an embarrassment and disaster. Adding, “You need somebody as mayor that’s interested and has the purpose of the city at mind and not a future political career.”

As City Attorney, he won seven elections over 26 years. Penman was often seen as very outspoken and unconventional while in office. In 2013, he was recalled by nearly 60% of voters, about a year after the city had filed for bankruptcy protection.

San Bernardino’s Mayor primary election is set for June 7th of 2022, with Penman joining four others in the race, including Helen Tran and Treasure Ortiz.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
