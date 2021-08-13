Recalled Former San Bernardino City Attorney James F. Penman Running for Mayor

Penman told the San Bernardino Sun on Friday that he’ll be pulling his candidate papers next week. In his interview with the Sun, he said that San Bernardino’s current state was an embarrassment and disaster. Adding, “You need somebody as mayor that’s interested and has the purpose of the city at mind and not a future political career.”

As City Attorney, he won seven elections over 26 years. Penman was often seen as very outspoken and unconventional while in office. In 2013, he was recalled by nearly 60% of voters, about a year after the city had filed for bankruptcy protection.

San Bernardino’s Mayor primary election is set for June 7th of 2022, with Penman joining four others in the race, including Helen Tran and Treasure Ortiz.

