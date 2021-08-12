Nearly 80 Dogs Seized from Riverside County Property

The dogs were being kept in kennels by Jhon Dunlap, who was squatting on the property. The county has had prior contact with Dunlap before this incident.

John Welsh is the Public Information Officer for Riverside County Animal Services and said, “We have had complaints about him in the past. He’ll show up on a parcel of land where he’s not allowed to be, and then we get involved. And it's similar situations where he has lots of animals, mostly dogs, and then we’ll go out again, and he’s gone.

According to Welsh, the dogs appear to be well fed and hydrated, but most of them have Flystrike, which affects the ears. Dunlap will owe the county money for the number of days the dogs are in county care. He will have 10-days to appeal the seizure, but the dogs will be available for adoption after that.

To view the dogs, you can go to the Riverside County Animal Services website and click on their San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus site, where all the dogs are being housed.