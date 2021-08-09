Project Fighting Chance Creates 'Fight Smog' Mural with Sierra Club

On August 6th, The Sierra Club partnered with San Bernardino’s Project Fighting Chance to host a workshop for kids and create a mural.

The Mural is called “Fight Smog.” Terry Boykins is the Executive Director of Project Fighting Chance, a non-profit that primarily teaches kids the skill of amateur boxing. He told me one of the main inspirations for the project, “The inspiration behind it is to promote environmental awareness, particularly clean air for youth. And particularly inner-city/urban youth that are oftentimes confronted with environmental inequalities.”

Before kids from the program got to paint the mural, they first participated in an environmental workshop hosted by The Sierra Club.

The Mural depicts the Inland Empire, with the left side of the Mural showing smog and a semi-truck. The middle featuring protestors and Fighting Chance's own boxer, Terry Washington, punching the sky. And the right displaying windmills and an electric semi-truck.

Andres Garcia was one of the co-designers of the Mural and hopes it will be a catalyst for change. He said, “This mural itself is a catalyst for change so that that community can build power, and the community understands that they have a place, a say, and they definitely have a voice in their collective future and especially their collective health.”

If you'd like to visit the mural, it's located on the east side of Fighting Chance’s facility, right by Bobby Vega Park.

