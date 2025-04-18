© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/18/2025

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published April 18, 2025 at 8:50 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. An environmental group is suing the redevelopment agency for the former Norton Air Force Base, alleging its current plan would displace thousands of people.

2. Dozens of RVs removed when a homeless encampment in Los Angeles County was evicted have ended up in Wildomar, in southwest Riverside County.

3. Next, you have some updates for us on a few stories we’ve talked about on the News Wrap lately. Let’s start with the removal of wild burros from Reche Canyon.

4. And I understand Yucaipa has a new city manager – or at least a temporary one.

5. And, we have a date for the special election to replace Assemblyman Bill Essayli, who was appointed US Attorney for the region.

6. And lastly, Riverside has fired its City Attorney.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
Cassie MacDuff
