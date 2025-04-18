Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/18/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. An environmental group is suing the redevelopment agency for the former Norton Air Force Base, alleging its current plan would displace thousands of people.

2. Dozens of RVs removed when a homeless encampment in Los Angeles County was evicted have ended up in Wildomar, in southwest Riverside County.

3. Next, you have some updates for us on a few stories we’ve talked about on the News Wrap lately. Let’s start with the removal of wild burros from Reche Canyon.

4. And I understand Yucaipa has a new city manager – or at least a temporary one.

5. And, we have a date for the special election to replace Assemblyman Bill Essayli, who was appointed US Attorney for the region.

6. And lastly, Riverside has fired its City Attorney.

