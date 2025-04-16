Trial begins for man accused of starting Line Fire

The trial for the man accused of igniting the Line Fire began this week in San Bernardino County Superior Court. Justin Halstenberg faces fourteen counts of arson in connection with the wildfire, which broke out last September, and scorched nearly 44,000 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest.

The fire destroyed four structures—including the historic Keller Peak fire lookout—and damaged five homes. It burned for over a month and cost Cal Fire an estimated $82 million to fight. An East Valley Water District pipe near Plunge Creek Trail was also damaged, with repairs estimated at $140,000.

A spokesperson with the San Bernardino DA’s office told KVCR they think they have enough evidence to prove Halstenberg’s guilt. In court this week, they showed surveillance footage from a nearby fire station, residents and a passing Tesla, all allegedly capturing Halstenberg’s white truck near the ignition point shortly after the fire started.

Cal Fire investigators testified that they found coins, razor blades and burned paper at the scene. Bennet Milloy, a captain with CalFire, told the jury these items are often used to start fires by arsonists.

Halstenberg’s defense team disputed the findings. As he did during the preliminary hearing, attorney Luke Byward made the claim to jurors that the DNA on the coins weren’t his and that investigators failed to consider other potential causes.

Byward also said Halstenberg’s rights were violated during the investigation, pointing to interrogation transcripts that show he asked for a lawyer several times.

The trial is ongoing, with Halstenberg expected back in court on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

