Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/11/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The new U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California has formed a task force to root out fraud in public spending on homelessness.

2. All five members of the Corona City Council boycotted the groundbreaking for a housing tract they denounce as a “horrible project.”

3. Yucaipa has canceled its popular country music festival, citing budget constraints.

4. And lastly today, the historic Ramona pageant has a Native American director for the first time in its 102-year history.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.