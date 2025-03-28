© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/28/2025

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published March 28, 2025 at 9:04 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The state has issued a new wildfire map that shows more risk in many parts of Southern California, including both San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

2. San Bernardino plans to bulldoze an old school to make room for homeless housing in the city.

3. A number of city and school officials have quit or been fired lately. Who are they?

4. And lastly today, we remember Steve Shaw, the former firefighter who became an expert in local history.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
