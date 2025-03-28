Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/28/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The state has issued a new wildfire map that shows more risk in many parts of Southern California, including both San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

2. San Bernardino plans to bulldoze an old school to make room for homeless housing in the city.

3. A number of city and school officials have quit or been fired lately. Who are they?

4. And lastly today, we remember Steve Shaw, the former firefighter who became an expert in local history.

