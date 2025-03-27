3/27 KVCR Midday News: Prosecutors Close Review of Colton Middle School Incident, Synthetic Dyes in Food Under Scrutiny, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Prosecutors have closed their review of a videotaped incident on March 10th of a middle school in Colton.

2. Major improvements for Seccombe Lake Park is underway.

3. A federal program that has become a lifeline for rural communities in California is expected to stop sending payments next month.

4. Synthetic dyes used to make brightly colored food and drinks are coming under scrutiny in states across the nation.