© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/27 KVCR Midday News: Prosecutors Close Review of Colton Middle School Incident, Synthetic Dyes in Food Under Scrutiny, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 27, 2025 at 1:47 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Prosecutors have closed their review of a videotaped incident on March 10th of a middle school in Colton.

2. Major improvements for Seccombe Lake Park is underway.

3. A federal program that has become a lifeline for rural communities in California is expected to stop sending payments next month.

4. Synthetic dyes used to make brightly colored food and drinks are coming under scrutiny in states across the nation.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News