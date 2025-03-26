© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/26 KVCR Midday News: Big Bear Eaglet Naming Contest, Girls Empowerment Camp at Crafton Hills Fire Academy, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 26, 2025 at 12:46 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A contest is on to name the two bag eaglets in Big Bear.
2. Riverside County is marking progress in its $11 million effort to restore the Santa Ana River bottom.
3. Crafton Hills College Fire Academy recently hosted a Girls Empowerment Camp.
4. Sierra High School in San Bernardino has opened a new Wellness Center, designed to support student mental health with therapy, counseling, and wellness resources.
5. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services will waive customary adoption fees at county shelters for a campaign called Spring Bark.
6. An infrastructure project at Rancho Mirage Community Park is set to begin today.
Shareen Awad
