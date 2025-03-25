© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Contest underway to name Big Bear bald eaglets

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published March 25, 2025 at 9:43 PM PDT
Friends of Big Bear Valley

A contest is on to name two internet-famous baby bald eaglets. Tens of thousands of people from around the world have been tuning into a livestream to watch the babies hatch and grow…in a nest high up in a pine tree…in the San Bernardino mountains.
The gangly, grey chicks…that hatched 3 weeks ago are about eight inches tall now. And they’ve stolen the spotlight from their parents, Jackie and Shadow.

Sandy Steers, who runs the camera, says the eaglets are just getting the hang of things.

“They have learned to winger-size, flap their wings up and down, and build up their muscles and build up their balance," said Steers.

And Steers is working to get them names. She’s invited viewers to submit their ideas—for five dollars a pop. The money goes to maintaining the livestream.

On Friday, a random list of up to 25 finalists will be generated. Next week, local third through fifth graders will vote for their favorites.

Meanwhile, a third chick hatched, but didn’t make it through a massive snowstorm that moved in when it was about a week old.

Follow this link to submit your name ideas for the chicks.

Madison Aument
