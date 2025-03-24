Bay Area Democrat holds town hall in Norco

More than 1000 people packed into an amphitheater at Norco College for a town hall meeting with a Congressman on Sunday. But the Republican who represents the district was absent and instead Democrat Ro Khanna was hosting. Neither party was spared by the audience.

Larry Waterman was at the event in Norco and spoke on behalf of the United Domestic Workers.

He says he’s a full time caretaker for his two daughters.

"One is mentally disabled and one is physically disabled," said Waterman.

He’s terrified the Trump administration will slash Medicaid and that Republicans won’t stand up for families like his.

"I don't care what what affiliation you are politically. These you know diseases and physical infirmaries— they don't know a party. And when you really need the help and it's not there, it's going to destroy families," said Waterman

Khanna came to the Inland Empire from his home district that includes Silicon Valley to try to harness this kind of upset.

He wants to pressure the Republican congressman in the region, Ken Calvert, to prevent any cuts to Medicaid. Ultimately, though, Khanna wants to turn the district blue in 2026. That would take flipping some Republican voters who hold the majority in this region, but it’s not clear how many Republicans were in the amphitheater.

The crowd was filled with people wearing t-shirts supporting progressive causes and many versions of anti-Elon Musk logos, but people weren’t only mad at Republicans.

During the question-and-answer portion, one audience member echoed many when he asked Khanna why Democrats have not stood up to President Trump and Musk.

Khanna responded by saying Senator Chuck Schumer should not have allowed the spending bill to advance and it’s time for new Democratic leadership in Congress.

