3/24 KVCR Midday News: Redlands USD weighs controversial policies; Ro Khanna makes stop in Norco

1. A number of controversial policies were up for discussion at the Redlands school board meeting on Friday. KVCR.

2. More than one thousand people packed the amphitheater at Norco College on Sunday for a town hall meeting with a Congressman. But it wasn’t Republican Ken Calvert who represents the district. KVCR.

3. Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that California is launching a new satellite program to monitor and reduce dangerous methane leaks. CapRadio.

4. Protesters rallied in Palm Springs on Saturday to oppose the Trump Administration's plans to rescind Chuckwalla’s status as a national monument. KVCR.