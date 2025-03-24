© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free financial and estate planning seminar at KVCR. For more information, click here.
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/24 KVCR Midday News: Redlands USD weighs controversial policies; Ro Khanna makes stop in Norco

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 24, 2025 at 1:32 PM PDT

1. A number of controversial policies were up for discussion at the Redlands school board meeting on Friday. KVCR.

2. More than one thousand people packed the amphitheater at Norco College on Sunday for a town hall meeting with a Congressman. But it wasn’t Republican Ken Calvert who represents the district. KVCR.

3. Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that California is launching a new satellite program to monitor and reduce dangerous methane leaks. CapRadio.

4. Protesters rallied in Palm Springs on Saturday to oppose the Trump Administration's plans to rescind Chuckwalla’s status as a national monument. KVCR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria