3/20 KVCR Midday News: One Life One Heart Overdose Awareness Walk, Some Lean Cuisine Meals Recalled, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Some SCE power lines near the suspected origin of the Eaton Fire were flagged as fire hazards, raising questions about the utility’s role in the catastrophic Jan 7 blaze.

2. The One Life, One Heart Overdose Awareness Walk is scheduled for 8 am on April 12 in Fairmount Park.

3. A federal rent assistance program that tens of thousands of Californians rely on is running out of money.

4. Nestle USA is recalling certain batches of its Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s frozen meals for possible contamination with “wood-like material” after a report of potential choking.