3/19 KVCR Midday News: SB Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Crash, CA Snowpack Levels Closer to Average After Latest Storm, & More

Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. died Monday in Victorville while pursuing a stolen vehicle.

2. It can hard to persecute specific individuals who make a threat to a place like a school or church, but a bill is trying to change that.

3. Recent cold storms brought California’s statewide levels of snowpack closer to average.