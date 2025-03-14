© 2025 91.9 KVCR

3/14 KVCR Midday News: Claremont McKenna College target of a swatting call, police say

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 14, 2025 at 1:18 PM PDT

Here are today's news stories:

1. Clergy leaders are urging Rialto school officials and Colton police to charge a male student who knocked a female student unconscious at Jehue Middle School. KVCR.

2. Claremont McKenna College was the target of a swatting incident Thursday, which prompted a large police response. City News Service.

3. New data finds that childcare is more expensive than college tuition here in California. LAist.

4. Governor Gavin Newsom will pull more than 3-billion dollars from emergency reserves to keep California’s Medicaid program running. CalMatters.

5. Two students have been named champions of the 2025 San Bernardino County Spelling Bee after a competitive showdown at San Bernardino Valley College on Tuesday. KVCR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
