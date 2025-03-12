© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free financial and estate planning seminar at KVCR. For more information, click here.
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/12 KVCR Midday News: Conservationists Worry Cuts Will Make Joshua Trees More Vulnerable, Inmate Firefighters Could Get Raise, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 12, 2025 at 11:44 AM PDT
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Conservationists are worried that cuts to national park staff will make Joshua Trees more vulnerable.

2. Inmate firefighters in California would get a raise under a bill introduced at the state Capitol.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News