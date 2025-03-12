KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
3/12 KVCR Midday News: Conservationists Worry Cuts Will Make Joshua Trees More Vulnerable, Inmate Firefighters Could Get Raise, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Conservationists are worried that cuts to national park staff will make Joshua Trees more vulnerable.
2. Inmate firefighters in California would get a raise under a bill introduced at the state Capitol.