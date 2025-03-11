3/11 KVCR Midday News: Colleges Warned to Protect Jewish Students, New Bill Would Ban Anti-Aging Skincare for 'Sephora Kids', & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. USC and Chapman University were among 60 colleges warned by the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights of potential enforcement actions if they don’t protect Jewish students on campus.

2. A new bill in the state legislature would ban the sale of certain anti-aging skincare products to those under 18 years old.

3. Attorney General Rob Bonta is warning Californians of the proliferation of fraudulent cryptocurrency websites.

4. California law let landlords evict tenants for nonpayment ,even if they prove they can pay overdue rent, but a bill could change that.

5. Elon Musk claims X is being targeted in ‘massive cyberattack’ as service goes down.