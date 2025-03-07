Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/7/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Lead has been found in the drinking water at a number of Inland Empire schools.

2. The bakery in Ontario where Panera bread has been made for years will shut down and the café chain will have its baked goods made elsewhere.

3. Yucaipa has placed its controversial city manager on paid leave.

4. And lastly today, a recall is being mounted against two San Bernardino City Council members.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.