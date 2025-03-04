Beloved Big Bear eagles welcome two eaglets

MADISON AUMENT, BYLINE: Tuesday morning, two eaglets broke out of their shells and into the world— in a nest high up in pine tree in Big Bear. Tens of thousands of people from around the globe tuned into the 24-7 livestream to catch a glimpse. The new parents, two eagles known as Jackie and Shadow, have become internet celebrities. Early Tuesday, some 75 thousand people watched as the chicks… only about three inches tall… hatched.

SOUNDBITE OF CHICKS

Sandy Steers, who runs the camera, says from now on Jackie and Shadow will be busy.

SANDY STEERS: They will be protecting the eaglets and and keeping them warm and covered and away from the elements, and they will be bringing food continuously.

AUMENT: Listen closely and you can hear Jackie pick tony pieces off a fish from nearby Big Bear Lake to feed the chicks.

SOUNDBITE OF EAGLE FEEDING CHICKS

AUMENT: Steers says a third egg…could still hatch. She says to stay tuned because soon the chicks will learn to fly.

