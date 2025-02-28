2/28 KVCR Midday News: CalMatters investigation finds California’s homeless shelters are deadlier than jails

Here are today's stories:

1. A post office in San Bernardino was renamed in honor of the late educator Dr. Margaret Hill during a ceremony today. KVCR.

2. Advocates say the state’s rebuilding efforts after fires are an opportunity to boost housing supply in California. CapRadio.

3. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators say 18-year-old Elijah Brown, who was shot by deputies during an encounter in Apple Valley earlier this week, was cleared of any wrongdoing. KVCR.

4. California high school seniors will now have an extra month to complete their applications for state financial aid. CalMatters.

5. A new investigation out this week has found that California’s homeless shelters are deadlier than the state’s jails and only a fraction of the people in them end up in permanent housing. CalMatters.