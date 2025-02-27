© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free financial and estate planning seminar at KVCR. For more information, click here.
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/27 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Adventure Center, UC Worker Strike, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 27, 2025 at 4:16 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside Adventure Center could be coming to Riverside.

2. Workers across UCs began a multiple day strike after filing unfair labor practice charges.

3. Four boys are suspected of perpetrating a series of armed robberies in Perris.

4. Actor Gene Hackman has died at age 95.

5. GOP state lawmakers said Wednesday they have solutions to increase California’s increasingly high cost of living.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News