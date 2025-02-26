© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/26 KVCR Midday News: Tracking CA Homeless Data, Riv Co Teachers Encouraged to Apply for Grants, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 26, 2025 at 10:46 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California homeless data and funding is being tracked at accountability.ca.gov

2. Prop 36 has a major hurdle – the ballot measure didn’t include funding.

3. Riverside County teachers with innovative ideas for class projects are being urged to apply for $500 grants for class projects. Application at ccu.com/teachergrant/?region-set=nicu

4. Rare video captures super pod of 2,000 dolphins breaching and playing off California coast.
Tags
Local News Local news
