The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/24 KVCR Midday News: Two Riverside police officers charged with vandalism; San Bernardino to use funds to get homeless people into long term housing

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 24, 2025 at 12:34 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. San Bernardino is set to use $1.3 million of state funds to provide rapid housing for homeless residents. KVCR.

2. State Senators held a hearing last week on California’s rapidly increasing utility costs. CapRadio.

3. Gov. Gavin Newsom asks Congress for $40 billion in assistance to support LA wildfire relief efforts. Associated Press.

4. Two Riverside officers charged in connection with skateboard smashing incident caught on video. City News Service.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
