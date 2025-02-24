2/24 KVCR Midday News: Two Riverside police officers charged with vandalism; San Bernardino to use funds to get homeless people into long term housing

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. San Bernardino is set to use $1.3 million of state funds to provide rapid housing for homeless residents. KVCR.

2. State Senators held a hearing last week on California’s rapidly increasing utility costs. CapRadio.

3. Gov. Gavin Newsom asks Congress for $40 billion in assistance to support LA wildfire relief efforts. Associated Press.

4. Two Riverside officers charged in connection with skateboard smashing incident caught on video. City News Service.

