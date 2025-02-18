2/18 KVCR Midday News: Close to 500 Warehouses Violate ISR, How Better Water Systems Can Help Cities for Next Firestorm, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Nearly 500 warehouses violate clean warehouse rule, over half in IE.

2. Firefighters extinguish fire inside building at UC Riverside.

3. How better water systems can help a city survive the next firestorm.

4. What causes mudslides and what can be done to lessen the danger?

5. A 54-year old man suspected of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a preteen girl was arrested Friday in Perris.

6. Cathedral City has penned an agreement with the Desert Recreation District aimed at providing parks maintenance and recreation programming.