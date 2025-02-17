© 2025 91.9 KVCR

2/17 KVCR Midday News: Nearly 500 operators in violation of AQMD warehouse rule

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 17, 2025 at 12:34 PM PST

KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. Close to 500 violations have been issued by Southern California’s air regulator against warehouse operators failing to comply with its clean warehouse rule. More than half are in the Inland Empire. KVCR.

2. Amazon is shutting down its air cargo operations at March Air Reserve Base. The company says it's consolidating operations, but what does this mean for the region’s economy and workforce? The Riverside Record.
Anthony Victoria
