2/14 KVCR Midday News: Evac orders lifted in Highland; first responders in need of more resources to address their trauma

Anthony Victoria
Published February 14, 2025

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. A rainstorm impacting the Inland Empire and Southern California is expected to last through today. Evacuation orders and warnings in San Bernardino County have been lifted. KVCR.

2. In the wake of the devastating fires in Los Angeles, mental health professionals say first responders need more resources to process the trauma of their work. CapRadio

3. The South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) is encouraging school districts to apply for funding to help replace diesel powered buses with electric ones. KVCR.

4. Some college aid experts in California are tying a recent drop in student aid applications to fears around immigration enforcement. CalMatters.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
