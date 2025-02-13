2/13 KVCR Midday News: Evac Warnings in Burn Scar Areas, UCLA Pro-Palestine Student Groups Suspended After Vandalism, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Rainstorms are battering the IE and evacuation warnings are in effect for areas due to burn scars and potential for mudslides and debris flow.

2. According to an anonymous source, Riverside County sheriff Chad Bianco plans to announce his run for governor in 2026.

3. Two Pro-Palestine student organizations at UCLA have been suspended and are under administrative review following allegations of vandalism and harassment.

4. Now that Prop 36 is in effect, some counties are scrambling to fulfill the promise of allowing some offenders to opt for treatment instead of jail time.