2/12 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Sheriff Bianco Could Announce Run for Governor, Earthquake Awareness, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Several small earthquakes struck the San Bernardino area on Monday – experts urge the public to stay informed and prepared.

2. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco could possibly announce his run for governor next week.

3. Another fire erupted Tuesday in the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley.

4. Two men suspected of shooting randomly at unknown targets in the vicinity of Menifee have been released from custody after posting bonds.

5. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will have extended hours on Presidents’ Day.