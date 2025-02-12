© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free financial and estate planning seminar at KVCR. For more information, click here.
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/12 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Sheriff Bianco Could Announce Run for Governor, Earthquake Awareness, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 12, 2025 at 11:49 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Several small earthquakes struck the San Bernardino area on Monday – experts urge the public to stay informed and prepared.

2. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco could possibly announce his run for governor next week.

3. Another fire erupted Tuesday in the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley.

4. Two men suspected of shooting randomly at unknown targets in the vicinity of Menifee have been released from custody after posting bonds.

5. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will have extended hours on Presidents’ Day.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News