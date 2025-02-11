Could Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco announce run for governor?

Could Riverside’s firebrand sheriff announce his run for California governor next week? For months, Sheriff Chad Bianco has teased the possibility. Now speculation is growing that the outspoken conservative sheriff could make his plans to run official next week.

On Monday, Feb. 17, Bianco is set to appear at Avila’s Historic 1929 in downtown Riverside. A post on the website Eventbrite says Bianco will be there to make a "big announcement.” Bianco has not confirmed whether he will announce his candidacy at the event.

In an interview with KVCR last summer, he said he was seriously considering a run for governor.

“There certainly is truth in the rumors, it is something that I have to, I have to decide one way or the other, it's certainly something that we're thinking about," said Bianco.

Bianco has gained a loyal following in Riverside County since he was first elected in 2018. Under several of his most recent Instagram posts, dozens of commenters have encouraged him to run for governor. A website is already selling t-shirts, hats and stickers that say "Bianco for Governor" and "Bianco 2026." It's not clear if Bianco is involved with the merchandise website.

Bianco, who is a supporter of President Donald Trump, attended the Republican National Convention as a delegate for California. The firebrand sheriff also made a controversial post last year on his social media accounts in which he said "I think it's time to put a felon in the White House." For much of his time as sheriff, Bianco has been critical of Democrats in Sacramento, especially Gov. Gavin Newsom, who he has blamed for California's liberal policies on crime.

"We have been infected by liberal judges appointed by a progressive liberal, liberal governor, or governors that are destroying our criminal justice system and causing, what to all of us is our biggest issue in California, and that is rising crime, homelessness, drugs," Bianco said in a video posted to his Instagram last week.

"I'm tired of the manipulation from our politicians, the lack of accountability of our politicians, the lack of accountability to our judges, and then the media blaming it on law enforcement. I'm tired of it. You're going to be seeing these videos from me repeatedly telling you the truth about public safety, telling you the truth about our failed politicians, telling you the truth about our failed criminal justice system. And this is only the beginning," said Bianco.

Newsom cannot run in 2026 due to term limits. However, several Democrats have already thrown their names into the 2026 race including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. Last July, Thurmond and Bianco debated crime and education policy on Fox 11 Los Angeles.