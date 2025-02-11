KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
2/11 KVCR Midday News: Riv and SB Counties Lead in Apprenticeships, Blood Supply Low in IE, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Riverside and San Bernardino counties lead California in training apprentices.
2. Blood supplies are running low across the Inland Empire.
3. Elon Musk-led group proposes buying OpenAI or $97.4 billion.
4. An organization that supports pregnant and parenting foster youth is calling for California to collect more thorough data on that population.
5. Hundreds of people reported feeling a pair of light, back-to-back earthquakes in the San Bernardino area.
6. The California Association of Realtors says it’s giving out $1 million in disaster relief grants to help residents affected by the wildfires. CAR.org
7. Rain is coming.