2/11 KVCR Midday News: Riv and SB Counties Lead in Apprenticeships, Blood Supply Low in IE, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 11, 2025 at 2:16 PM PST
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside and San Bernardino counties lead California in training apprentices.

2. Blood supplies are running low across the Inland Empire.

3. Elon Musk-led group proposes buying OpenAI or $97.4 billion.

4. An organization that supports pregnant and parenting foster youth is calling for California to collect more thorough data on that population.

5. Hundreds of people reported feeling a pair of light, back-to-back earthquakes in the San Bernardino area.

6. The California Association of Realtors says it’s giving out $1 million in disaster relief grants to help residents affected by the wildfires. CAR.org

7. Rain is coming.
