2/7 KVCR Midday News: SoCal Edison admits equipment may have sparked the Hurst Fire; law enforcement denies ICE collaboration rumors

Here are today's stories:

1. Southern California Edison admitted Thursday that its equipment may have sparked one of last month’s wildfires, according to a letter sent to the state’s Public Utilities Commission. LAist.

2. Police departments are reminding the public about their safety priorities, amid online rumors they’re involved in federal immigration operations. KVCR.

3. California Governor Gavin Newsom met with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. this week to secure federal funding for survivors of the Los Angeles fires. CapRadio.