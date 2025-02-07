© 2025 91.9 KVCR

2/7 KVCR Midday News: SoCal Edison admits equipment may have sparked the Hurst Fire; law enforcement denies ICE collaboration rumors

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 7, 2025 at 1:22 PM PST

Here are today's stories:

1. Southern California Edison admitted Thursday that its equipment may have sparked one of last month’s wildfires, according to a letter sent to the state’s Public Utilities Commission. LAist.

2. Police departments are reminding the public about their safety priorities, amid online rumors they’re involved in federal immigration operations. KVCR.

3. California Governor Gavin Newsom met with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. this week to secure federal funding for survivors of the Los Angeles fires. CapRadio.

4. The rate at which Californians are buying electric vehicles flattened out last year…after three straight years of growth. That’s according to data from the California Energy Commission. That staggered uptake could be a big barrier to California reaching its ambitious EV goals. CalMatters.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
