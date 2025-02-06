2/6 KVCR Midday News: Over 100 Arrested in Riverside, San Bernardino Counties in Operation Targeting Human Trafficking, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Over 100 arrested in Riverside, San Bernardino counties during statewide operation targeting human trafficking.

2. A bill introduced in the state Assembly would require all DUI offenders to use an interlock ignition device.

3. The California Teachers Association is spearheading a first-of-its-kind effort to negotiate jointly with 32 local unions across the state.

4. Undocumented immigrants who stole from low-income Californians have been charged with cloning EBT benefit cards.