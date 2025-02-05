© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/5 KVCR Midday News: Legislation Proposal to Predict Atmospheric Rivers, Tariffs Threat Aimed to Stop Fentanyl Flow in U.S., & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 5, 2025 at 1:49 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside County supervisors reaffirm commitment to welcoming immigrants and refugees.

2. Legislation has been proposed to more precisely predict the timing and location of atmospheric rivers.

3. President Trump’s threat of tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China are aimed at stopping the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

4. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers say California should boost spending on firefighting.

5. Teams of animal control officials in the Inland Empire are in LA to assist in searching for pets and wild animals lost during the fire.
