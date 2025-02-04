© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/4 KVCR Midday News: ONT To Begin Nonstop Service to ORD, Transit Equity Day, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 4, 2025 at 1:04 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. ONT will begin daily nonstop service between the IE and Chicago O’Hare International Airport in May 2025.

2. Metrolink is once again offering free rides today to celebrate Transit Equity Day.

3. Schools were among the big winners in the California Lottery last year.

4. Dramatic drop in monarch butterfly count nears record 30-year low.

5. San Francisco ready to grant new mayor greater powers to battle fentanyl crisis.

6. PCH reopens nearly a month after wildfires.
Shareen Awad
