© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/3 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Mayor says 'Time is Now' for growth in State of City address

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 3, 2025 at 12:24 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's headlines:

1. Thousands of protesters rallied across Southern California over the weekend against President Donald Trump’s deportation policies. LA Taco

2. California lawmakers are working on new state-level restrictions to prevent ICE from entering schools. CapRadio

3. Southern California Edison customers are going to be helping pay off around $1.7 billion worth of legal claims against the utility. CalMatters

4. Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson declared that the 'Time is Now' for growth in her State of the City address last week. KVCR
Tags
Local News Immigration
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria
More News