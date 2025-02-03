2/3 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Mayor says 'Time is Now' for growth in State of City address

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's headlines:

1. Thousands of protesters rallied across Southern California over the weekend against President Donald Trump’s deportation policies. LA Taco

2. California lawmakers are working on new state-level restrictions to prevent ICE from entering schools. CapRadio

3. Southern California Edison customers are going to be helping pay off around $1.7 billion worth of legal claims against the utility. CalMatters

4. Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson declared that the 'Time is Now' for growth in her State of the City address last week. KVCR